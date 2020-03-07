Encounter fear drives criminals to surrender; many flee city

An encounter killing and half a dozen firing incidents this year by police seem to have scared the daylights out of criminals.

A week after gangster Slum Bharath was gunned down, five history-sheeters have surrendered before the court. Several rowdies are also said to have fled the city, fearing similar encounter.

Slum Bharath's killing on February 27 was the first such incident in almost a decade when police eliminated a criminal in an encounter in Bengaluru.

Three of the five who have surrendered were Bharath's associates. The other two are aides of history-sheeter C D Narasimha. They are involved in about 15 cases including murder, attempt to murder and robbery.

The five had been absconding for years and the court had issued search warrants against them. All of them surrendered in a span of two days and will be taken into custody for interrogation, said N Shashikumar, DCP (north).

The surrendered are Madhu alias Slum Madhu, a co-accused in many cases involving Slum Bharath; Vinay Kumar, who is wanted in an attempt-to-murder case in Nandini Layout; Ajay alias Gajji, who is also involved in the same case (all three were associates of Bharath); Muniraju alias Kariya, who is involved in more than 10 cases; and Satish alias Ture, wanted in four cases.