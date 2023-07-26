Engineering grad pirates stock market software, held

Engineering grad pirates stock market software, arrested

Initial investigations revealed that the accused had sold the pirated version to 80 people till now.  

Chetan B C
Chetan B C, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 26 2023, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 01:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An engibengalruneering graduate was arrested for allegedly selling pirated versions of software related to the stock market. 

Aravaneeth Swamy, from Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the South CEN crime police as he hacked and sold software related to the share market. 

A company based in Banashankari 2nd Stage had developed the software and fixed the price for its sale. Swamy hacked the software and created a pirated version, which he sold at a lower price. 

Police said that the software company came to know about the piracy through a customer and filed a complaint. Swamy was caught by police after tracking technical information. 

Initial investigations revealed that the accused had sold the pirated version to 80 people till now.  

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Markets
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Farmer earns Rs 2 cr in 15 days selling tomatoes

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Army Chief meets veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

Tigress sighted with 3 cubs in a boost to big cat tally

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

IMF worried about impact of climate change on economies

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Pope tells transgender person: 'God loves us as we are'

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

Israel judicial reforms: Anti-Netanyahu protests mount

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

XRP is leading the cryptocurrency market charge

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

Chandrayaan-3 completes Earth orbit-raising manoeuvres

 