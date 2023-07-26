Engineering grad pirates stock market software, arrested

An engibengalruneering graduate was arrested for allegedly selling pirated versions of software related to the stock market.

Aravaneeth Swamy, from Tamil Nadu, was arrested by the South CEN crime police as he hacked and sold software related to the share market.

A company based in Banashankari 2nd Stage had developed the software and fixed the price for its sale. Swamy hacked the software and created a pirated version, which he sold at a lower price.

Police said that the software company came to know about the piracy through a customer and filed a complaint. Swamy was caught by police after tracking technical information.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused had sold the pirated version to 80 people till now.