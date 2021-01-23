Engineering student stabbed in Thotadaguddadahalli

An unknown man stabbed a 20-year-old mechanical engineering student on Thursday night as he was returning home from dinner at a hotel.

At 9.30 pm, as Amarnath M was getting home, a miscreant apparently in an inebriated condition asked him if he needed paying guest accommodation near Shanimahatma temple in Thotadaguddadahalli near Soladevanahalli.

When Amarnath said he did not need an accommodation, the man unsheathed a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen. Amarnath is under observation for three days. Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a murder case and are looking to nab the miscreant.