Engineering student stabbed to death in fight during college fest in Bengaluru

Student stabbed to death during college fest in B'luru

The deceased has been identified as Jetty, a fourth-year Mechanical Engineering student at Reva University

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DNHS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 29 2023, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 11:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old engineering student who had sustained stab injury during a college festival succumbed to injuries on Friday night. The incident happened at the premises of Reva University in Kattigenahalli, near Yelahanka in North-East Bengaluru.

The police said that the university had organised a college fest on Friday. During the celebration, two groups of students clashed over some issue between 9.30 pm to 9.45 pm. In a fit of rage, a student was stabbed in his abdomen.

Laxmi Prasad, deputy commissioner of police (North-East), said, "A student was stabbed in the fight between two groups. The injured Jetty has succumbed to injuries."

A case of murder has been registered at Bagaluru police station.

The investigation is in progress and the efforts are on to nab the students who have stabbed him to death.

The exact reason for the fight is yet to be ascertained. The body of the deceased has been shifted to mortuary for autopsy.
 

