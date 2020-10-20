Equipment stolen from Bengaluru DIG's office

Equipment stolen from Bengaluru DIG's office; Police verifying CCTV footage

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2020, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 01:38 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Unidentified thieves stole equipment worth Rs 48,000 from the Deputy Inspector General’s (Prisons) office on Kalidasa Road on Monday.

D V Girish, a resident of Hosakerehalli and an interior decorator, filed a complaint with the Upparpet police after bringing the theft to the notice of senior department officials.

Girish said in his complaint that he was working on the office interiors on the first floor for the past few days. He kept his tools, including a machine generator, woodcutter, driller and metal frames, at the office. When he returned to work in the morning, he found the lock broken and the equipment missing.

A senior police officer felt it strange that the theft had happened despite heavy security. He added that police are scrutinising CCTV footage to trace the criminals involved. They suspect that more than one person was involved in the theft since the equipment was heavy.

