Ex-corporator arrested in Bengaluru, taken to Andhra for 'cheating' MLA

A former BBMP corporator has been arrested and taken away to Andhra Pradesh in connection with a cheating case filed by a ruling party MLA in the neighbouring state, Bengaluru police said.

K Devadas, who was the BTM Layout corporator from 2015 to 2020, was picked up from his Mico Layout residence in southern Bengaluru by a team of Andhra Pradesh police on Monday morning, a city police officer said. "As per available information, he has been taken to Andhra Pradesh for questioning," the officer added.

Devadas has been accused of cheating Mohammed Nawaz Basha, the YSRCP MLA from Madanapalle in the Chittoor district, after taking Rs 1 crore for facilitating the purchase of a residential plot in BTM Layout. The money was given as advance payment two years ago but Devadas neither got the plot nor returned the money, according to Basha's police complaint, based on which Andhra Pradesh police later registered an FIR.

