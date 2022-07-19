Ex-corporator's husband Ayub's murderer arrested 

The accused in the killing Ayub Khan, 48, a real estate businessman and husband of ex-corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, was arrested by the Chamarajpet police on Sunday.

The arrested Mateen Khan, a resident of Chamarajpet, is a car dealer by profession. According to a senior officer, Mateen was caught near dargah in Kengeri, and he was produced in the court and has been taken into police custody for 10 days. Ayub was the husband of Nazima Khanam, ex-corporator of K R Market ward.

According to police, Mateen has confessed to have killed Ayub over some differences between him and Ayub's family. The complainant Khanam had mentioned that Mateen was keen on taking up the post of president of the masjid (Khudadad masjid) in Tippu Nagar, of which Ayub was the president for the last 15 years.