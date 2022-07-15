Ex-corporator's husband succumbs to stab injuries 

A realty businessman and husband of a BBMP ex-corporator, who was allegedly stabbed by his nephew on Wednesday evening, succumbed to the injuries later around midnight.

Ayub Khan, 48, was stabbed by his cousin Matheen Khan over the latter becoming president of a masjid committee.

Citing preliminary investigation, police said that Ayub was admitted to a private hospital near Victoria Hospital in a few minutes of him being stabbed by the accused at large. He succumbed to the injuries around 12.10 am when he was being shifted to Victoria Hospital. Doctors at the hospital informed the family members that Ayub was brought dead.

Ayub's wife, Nazima Khanam, ex-corporator of KR Market ward, has filed a complaint with Chamarajpet police against Matheen. In her complaint, she stated that her family has been staying in Tippu Nagar for many years and her husband was into politics and real estate business. He was president of a masjid (Khudadad masjid) in Tippu Nagar for the last 15 years.

The accused, Matheen, is son of Ayub's elder brother Pyaru Khan. Ayub was president of a masjid and Matheen wanted to become president in place of his uncle. During the past one year, Matheen would often get into arguments and fights with Ayub over the same issue.

Six months back, Matheen had been to Ayub's house carrying a knife. He claimed that he had information that Ayub's son would be made the masjid president. He tried to attack Ayub and his son. Ayub had not filed any complaint about the incident, Khanam told police.

Matheen also told Ayub and others that he would not become president of the masjid as long as Ayub was alive. Matheen threatened Ayub with dire consequences. Matheen visited Ayub's house around 6 pm on July 12 and demanded that he be made president. Ayub, his family members and locals managed to pacify him and send him away from the spot, she added.

On Wednesday, Ayub was returning home around 7.25 pm after performing namaaz in the masjid. Finding Ayub in front of his house, Matheen stopped him and got into a heated argument. Matheen told Ayub that his (Matheen's) wish to become president will not come true as long as the latter was alive. Khanam and her two sons saw Matheen carrying a knife and rushed to Ayub's rescue. But before they could reach the duo, Matheen stabbed Ayub once in his abdomen and escaped with the knife, Khanam told police.

Khanam, her sons and local residents rushed Ayub to a private hospital in their car. He didn't respond to treatment and doctors suggested that he be taken to Victoria Hospital for further treatment. But, he succumbed to the injury before reaching the hospital.

Ayub's body was handed over to the family after post mortem. He is survived by his wife and four sons.