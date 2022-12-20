Ex-serviceman arrested in Bengaluru for raping maid

The Parappana Agrahara police have arrested an ex-serviceman for raping a maid in his house.

Parashiva Murthy, a resident of Kudlu on Hosur Main Road, works in a private firm and lives alone. Murthy hired a domestic help through bookmybai, a portal to book house maids, saying he needed a caretaker for his aged mother besides doing household chores.

The firm assigned a 22-year-old girl to work at Murthy's house. The victim went to Murthy's house on November 30 and while she was busy in the kitchen, he raped her.

C K Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) said the victim along with the firm filed a complaint with the Parappana Agrahara police. The accused was arrested on December 3 and is lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.