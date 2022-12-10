Ex-serviceman ‘shoots’ at auto driver in spat over fare

Livid that an auto driver refused to go by the meter, an ex-serviceman allegedly opened fire on him. The pistol misfired and the driver survived, according to a complaint.

Srinivasa, 42, a resident of Yelahanka New Town, told the police he was too scared to resume work even three days after the incident.

The passenger, identified as Anjani Kumar Mishra, is a resident of Gattiganahalli, and works for a private firm.

Srinivasa was near Ananthapura Gate on Tuesday (December 6) when a man in his 50s approached him and asked him to take him to Gantiganahalli village, about 5 km away. Srinivasa asked for Rs 200.

“I told him I wouldn’t get any trip back, and he agreed to pay Rs 200,” Srinivasa told DH.

“As soon as I started the trip, he started abusing me, using filthy language. It continued till we reached Kenchenahalli Gate. I asked him in Hindi who he was abusing so badly. He hit me on my head from the back,” Srinivasa said.

Srinivasa stopped his vehicle and countered him. In a fit of rage, Mishra allegedly took out a pistol from his bag, aimed at Srinivasa and pressed the trigger. “I was lucky that the bullet didn’t fire. It fell out of the magazine,” Srinivasa said.

Mishra then hit Srinivasa on the head with the pistol. Srinivasa, who sustained an injury near his ear, said he had caught Mishra with the help of onlookers and security guards working at an apartment nearby.

A senior officer said, “Mishra is an ex-serviceman. He has a licence for his pistol. He says he didn’t fire at the driver. We have booked him for assault.”

Mishra told the police that he had agreed to pay Rs 100, but Srinivas demanded Rs 200, and this led to a fight. Police are investigating.