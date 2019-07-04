Ex-staff steal crucial data

Magnasoft Consulting India, a digital geospatial information and services firm, has approached the CID’s cyber crime wing, accusing three former employees of stealing confidential data before quitting the company.

M B Siddaramanna, Assistant General Manager (Finance) of the firm, said in his complaint Venkatesh Babu, Mustak Ahmed M Patil and Sudeep Singh Rathor had resigned between April 6, 2018, and October 8, 2018.

On scrutiny of the company’s mail server, and after holding a meeting with its customer, they found the trio and others stole the company’s entire data, transferred to their private IDs and also misused it.

The data contained crucial information, like training materials (PPT), customers information, employee database software keys and the management information systems reports, the firm stated.