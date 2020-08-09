Ex-wife, her husband suspected in man’s murder in Basavanagudi

A 26-year-old lorry cleaner is suspected to have been murdered by his estranged wife and her current husband. The body was found lying on Subbarama Chetty Road, Basavanagudi, sending shockwaves through the tranquil neighbourhood in southern Bengaluru.

The body of Kollegal native Siddaraju was found with multiple stab wounds around 11.30 pm on Friday. A Hoysala police car drove to the spot after a passerby called the control room, said Harish Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Police believe that Siddaraju was murdered by a flower vendor named Lakshman alias Lacchi, the current husband of his estranged wife Latha. Siddaraju had married Latha a few years ago but she left him following a marital discord and married Lakshman.

Siddaraju, however, kept fighting with Latha even after she separated from him. On Thursday, he went to the house of Latha's mother and quarrelled with her. This didn't go down well with Lakshman and he allegedly decided to eliminate him. He got the opportunity when Siddaraju was returning to his lorry in a drunken stupor, the DCP explained. "Our special teams are hunting for Lakshman. We expect to make the arrests soon," the DCP added.