Excise official caught taking Rs 4-lakh bribe

The accused Manjunatha is attached with Zone 17 in Kengeri

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 20 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: May 20 2022, 04:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials laid a trap for an excise inspector and caught him when he received a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from a liquor trader on Thursday.

The accused Manjunatha is attached with Zone 17 in Kengeri. A Sunkadakatte resident running bars, restaurants and lodges approached the Kengeri excise office for a CL7 licence for 2021-22 for his boarding and lodging facility in Dasanapura.

The excise commissioner directed Manjunatha to verify the application. Manjunatha demanded Rs 15 lakh to inspect the place and issue a license. The complainant claimed that Manjunatha had already taken Rs 11 lakh and was demanding an additional Rs 4 lakh. He then decided to approach the ACB.

Following the ACB officers’ instructions, the complainant met Manjunatha with Rs 4 lakh in cash. Manjunatha received the money unaware that he had been trapped. Police also found another Rs 1.02 lakh with Manjunatha. They seized the amount and are conducting further investigations.

