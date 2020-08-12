Eyewitness helps arrest auto driver's killers

Eyewitness helps arrest auto driver's killers

  • Aug 12 2020, 01:47 ist
Mico Layout police on Monday arrested a five-member gang over the recent murder of an auto driver.

Mani S (25), of JD Mara, was found stabbed to death near the NS Palya bus stand. A complaint by his family member said he was attacked over an old rivalry.

A police officer said Mani’s brother Lokesh had fought with Santhosh, Alexander, Dilip, Vijay and Vishal, all residents of BTM Layout, over a trivial issue and Mani later warned them to stay away from his brother.

The gang hatched a plan to murder Mani. On August 3, they followed him on a vehicle and stabbed him multiple times. He died on the spot due
to serious injuries.

A passerby who witnessed the attack informed the police that he had seen the attackers in the surroundings, and they were involved in petty crimes. The information helped police nab the killers. 

