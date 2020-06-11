Facebook friend booked for cheating nurse on promise of marriage

A 34-year-old nurse at a private hospital was allegedly cheated by a Facebook friend who forced her into a physical relationship on the false promise of marriage.

The woman, who has separated from her husband and lives with son in Varthur, had become friends with one Dathathri Davalegar, a native of Humnabad, Bidar district, on Facebook in September 2018 after he sent her a request.

The two shared phone numbers. A few months later, Davalegar came to Bengaluru to meet her. Promising to marry her, he took her to a hotel where he allegedly developed physical contact with her. They met many times ever since and he even borrowed money from her.

According to the woman, she gifted him a premium smartphone in November 2019 but he blocked her number and didn't reply to her text messages. He also failed to return the money. She has now filed a police complaint.

Varthur police have registered a case of cheating against Davalegar and launched an investigation.