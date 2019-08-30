Fake agent arrested

The police have arrested a 43-year-old man who cheated women with offers of roles in advertisements, photoshoots and acting opportunities in films and TV serials.

Nikhil Gowda, a resident of Kirloskar Layout in Hesaraghatta main road, used several aliases, including Vadiraj, Sanjay and Sathish, the police said.

The police traced and arrested Gowda following a complaint by Roopa Manakoor (34) with the Nandini Layout police on August 21. Upon interrogation, it emerged that he cheated nine women from Bengaluru, Mysuru and Davanagere.

Gowda used fake profiles to randomly connect with women on Facebook and lured them with offers to act in advertisements, films and TV serials. He would get their phone numbers and inform them that he had helped them secure roles and collect money from them.

In her complaint, Roopa said Gowda had informed that she had secured a role to act in advertisements for Pothys sarees and Davanam Jewellers. The aspiring actor had paid Rs 25,000 to Gowda, but found his phone switched off since making the payment. He used the same method to cheat nine women, and made away with Rs 4.23 lakh.