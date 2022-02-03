Fake CCB constable 'sells' seized scooter for just Rs 17,000

A security guard allegedly posed as a CCB constable to cheat a man of Rs 17,000 by “selling” him a seized scooter for just Rs 17,000.

Lourd Nathan, 43, a resident of Budigere near Hoskote, was arrested by Sampigehalli police who acted on a complaint by one of his reported victims.

Nathan is said to have come in contact with the buyer a few weeks ago and introduced himself as a police constable working in the Central Crime Branch. Last week, Nathan offered to sell him a scooter seized in a police case for Rs 17,000, far less than its actual value. Nathan cited the huge backlog of seized vehicles lying in police stations across the city as the reason for selling the scooter so cheap.

The buyer believed him without knowing that any vehicle seized by the police can only be released by a court order. He paid the money but Nathan failed to provide the scooter even after many days.

The buyer realised the con and approached the police on Tuesday. Police tracked down Nathan the same day.

A senior police officer said Nathan had cheated at least one more person by using a similar modus operandi in Bellandur, Southeast Bengaluru, last November. He was arrested in that case but got bail after a month and went back to the old ways, the officer said.

