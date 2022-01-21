Fake FDA cheats many with village accountant job offers

Police believe that Eeranna asked at least seven job aspirants to get the fake marks cards

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 21 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 02:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man claiming to be working in the Kannada and Culture Department met young graduates near Vidhana Soudha and cheated them with offers of government offers, police said. 

Vidhana Soudha police arrested him after one of his victims filed a complaint. 

Eeranna, a native of Kampanahalli, Tumakuru district, posed as a First Division Assistant (FDA) in the Kannada and Culture Department and met job seekers from North Karnataka near the seat of power. He promised them jobs as village accountants in Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya and other districts, and took thousands of rupees in commission, according to police. 

A village accountant is an official from the Revenue Department posted in rural areas. The job responsibility includes maintaining agricultural land records. The job is highly coveted in rural areas because a village accountant is usually the first point of contact for citizens and government departments. 

Eeranna, police say, also egged on his victims to get fake PUC marks cards. He reasoned that high marks in II PUC would fast-track their application. The minimum qualification for village accountant jobs is II PUC pass. 

Police believe that Eeranna asked at least seven job aspirants to get the fake marks cards. While police are certain of Eeranna's involvement in the job fraud, they are yet to solve other pieces of the puzzle. "We need to get more evidence establishing the fraud. Only then can we give more details," a senior police officer said.

Bengaluru
Karntaka
India News

