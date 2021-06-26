'Fake note racketeer' wanted in Bengaluru caught from Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Friday it had arrested a suspected counterfeit currency racketeer from Murshidabad, West Bengal, in connection with a case registered in Bengaluru.

In a statement, the NIA described Jahiruddin S K alias Jahir, a resident of Par Sujapur village, Murshidabad, as a "close aide" of two men arrested earlier in the case: Abdul Kadir and Sabiruddin. The duo is suspected to have procured the counterfeit currency from Bangladesh and supplied it to their network for circulation in various parts of India.

In 2018, police had raided a house in Madanayakanahalli, North Bengaluru, and seized Rs 6.84 lakh in fake 2,000- rupee notes. The NIA charged six people in the case in August that year.

The NIA produced Jahiruddin before the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Malda and sought his transit remand to bring him to Bengaluru. He is expected to be produced before the NIA special court in the city.