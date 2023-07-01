Fake notes: RBI files complaint against banks

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2023, 03:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 03:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has filed complaints against three banks for remitting fake currency notes, all of the face value of Rs 100, recently. Halasurgate police have registered four cases against the banks.

The complaints were filed by Anand M, manager of RBI.

UBI Bank, Udupi, is one of the banks facing the complaints. The bank had remitted money to the RBI on May 17. Five notes of Rs 100 face value were found to be fake.

Canara Bank, Hubballi, remitted money to RBI on May 31, when five notes of Rs 100 face value were found fake.

Canara Bank, Manipal, remitted money on May 2. Aaround 15 notes of Rs 100 face value were fake.

In the fourth case, involving the Malleswaram branch of Bank of Baroda, Anand said that the bank remitted money on May 4 and five notes of Rs 100 face value were fake.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
RBI
fake notes

