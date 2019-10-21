Father sets self, family on fire; three dead

In a tragic incident, a family of four in Bengaluru set themselves on fire. The family's two children died on the spot, while the father succumbed to injuries at the hospital on Monday morning and the mother is battling for life at Victoria Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Murali (50) and his daughter Kaveri (21) and son Srikanth (13) and his wife Geetha admitted to hospital. The family is a resident of Bakshi Garden in Cottonpet in Bengaluru west.

Senior police officials said that around 9 am on Monday, neighbours noticed fire inside the house and alerted the police and fire and emergency services and both rushed the spot and dosed of the fire, meanwhile both children were dead. Murali and Geetha were rushed to the hospital, where Murali died later in the hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed that, due to a domestic row, the father had poured kerosene on his children and wife and also set himself ablaze but since Geetha is suffering from injuries, she is not in a condition to give any kind of statement.

Based on the circumstantial evidence Cottonpet police registered a case under section IPC 302 (murder) and are investigating the case.