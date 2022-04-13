Fed up with daily quarrels, woman nearly kills son-in-law

A 60-year-old woman is accused of nearly killing her 44-year-old son-in-law after he fought with her daughter.

Keshava, who works in a food packaging unit, was hit on the head with an iron rod by his mother-in-law Parvathamma last week.

Keshava, his wife of 15 years Shakuntala and their two children live in Byadarahalli. Shakuntala's mother, Parvathamma also lives with them.

It is alleged that Keshava quarrelled with his wife and mother-in-law almost daily.

The trigger for the attack was a similar quarrel that Keshava picked up with the women after getting back from work on the night of April 9. Parvathamma got so furious that she grabbed a rod and unleashed a vicious attack on Keshava that left him bleeding from the head. He was hospitalised, and doctors say his condition is critical.

Based on a complaint from Keshava's brother, police have arrested Parvathamma for attempted murder.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: