Female devotee, 5 others arrested for robbery at astrologer's home

The Kengeri police investigating into the case of dacoity of an astrologer have arrested six persons, including a woman devotee and her associates.

Police also found that the kingpin Meghana is not the personal assistant of victim Pramodh HR, 45, instead, she was one of his devotees. They also recovered the robbed

valuables, including 400 grams of gold jewellery, three-and-half kg of silver articles and Rs 64,000 in cash, a car and a knife.

The arrested are identified as Meghana, 27, of Lakkasandra, her associates Dominic Richard, 25, of Kengeri, Raju, 22, Suresh, 21, Vinod alias Chummi, 24, all three from Wilson Garden, and Padam alias Suresh Abeski, 21, of Shanthinagar.

According to the police, Meghana had known Pramodh, a resident of Railway Parallel Road in Kengeri, for the last four months. She visited him to know the astrology of her and her family members. She became close to Pramodh and used to often visit him.

Recently, Meghana asked Pramodh to help her financially by lending her some money. Pramodh had reportedly told her that he didn't have money to help her. Hence, Meghana hatched a plan to rob him. Accordingly, she got it executed through her associates by promising them a share. She had acted innocent and was present while Pramodh was robbed. As per the plan, the miscreants had tied up Meghana so that Pramodh and the police don't suspect her.

Initially, Pramodh had not provided proper details about Meghana who had claimed to be his personal assistant. However, police had suspected her from the day of the incident. The miscreants were hiding in Tamil Nadu. All six involved in the crime have been arrested, a senior police officer said.