Fight among minors ends in boy's murder

A petty fight among three minor boys resulted in the murder of one of them at Pantharapalya, Nayandahalli, off Mysuru Road, on Friday night, police said.

The boys got into an argument around 9 pm. Two of them ganged up to attack the third boy, aged 14, said Byatarayanapura police. Police suspect the boy was attacked with a blunt object and he died on the spot.

A preliminary police investigation found that the boys were doing odd jobs in the area to make a living. They would share the money among themselves. The argument on Friday night was over sharing the money.

Although the police have registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act, no arrests have not been made yet, police said.