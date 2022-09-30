Film producer’s family, neighbours clash again after a year

A longstanding dispute between families of Sandalwood producer Soundarya Jagadish and their neighbour Rajath Purushotham Gowda escalated further with one more case and counter complaint lodged at the Mahalakshmipuram police station.

Issues between the families began a year ago, when the first case had been registered. This time, the Jagadish family’s 24-year-old car driver T Rakshith filed a complaint against Rajath and his brother Shamanth Purushotham Gowda.

In his complaint, Rakshith has accused Rajath of using a casteist slur 20 days ago as he cleaned a car in front of his employer’s house. Rakshith also charged Rajath of making death threats for working at Jagadish’s house. He made similar accusations about Shamanth.

Around 12.45 pm on September 24, as Rakshith was driving his car near Malleswaram, Rajath stopped his car in the front to block Rakshith’s vehicle. He allegedly abused and threatened him with a knife.

A case under SC/ST Act and other IPC sections was registered on September 25. In the counter complaint, Rajath’s wife filed a complaint against Rakshith, Jagadish’s son Snehit and others saying it was them who blocked Rajath’s car and abused her and Rajath. When she asked them to behave, the duo assaulted her, she said in the complaint.

She said she and Rajath left the place sensing danger. But the accused followed them till home and assaulted them again. A senior police official said CCTV footage from the location where the alleged assault took place was being verified.

In October 2021, tension between the families spiraled after Snehit and others allegedly assaulted domestic helps at Rajath’s household for sweeping in front of their house.