Filmmaker Indrajit's revelation made celebrity drug users 'alert': CCB

Following the explosive revelation by filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh that drug use is widespread among celebs, the CCB has launched a crackdown on contraband peddlers.

The CCB will summon Lankesh once again to seek material or evidence to justify his statement recorded on Monday.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said: "Indrajit’s statement was taken on Monday and he had mentioned some names and past incidents. But there is no material or evidence to corroborate what he had told us. So he will be given another opportunity to give evidence or material, if he has, to support his statement.”

Patil said the CCB had already begun an investigation to collect evidence on the information provided by Indrajit. “His statement on film and television actors and children of politicians has become sensational," said a senior officer.

"But, at the same time, we can’t act against them just because someone is taking their names. We need some material or evidence to substantiate it. Indrajit should have come to us before going public. His whistleblowing act may have prompted many to be alert, hampering our investigation,” the officer added.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is in the process of serving notices on actors and musicians mentioned by drug peddler Anika D after she was caught.

Police have also asked the NCB to share details of their recent raids in the city so they can also join hands in ending the sale and use of drugs.