Fined for wrong parking, rider steals cop's tab

Handed out a hefty parking ticket, a motorcyclist allegedly followed a traffic policeman all the way to his house and stole his raincoat, electronic tab and mask in revenge. The incident occurred on September 18.

Mustafa Mulla, 32, a constable with the High Grounds traffic police station, had just returned to his police quarters in Ashoknagar around 2.30 am that day.

As he walked into his house to keep his helmet, digital FTVR device and walkie-talkie, he heard some noise outside and ran towards his motorcycle.

Mulla said he saw an unidentified man running away from the motorcycle. The man shouted his name as Ashok Gajjere and reminded the policeman that he had fined him for wrong parking earlier in the day. Mulla dashed to his bike and was stunned to find his raincoat, electronic tab and mask missing.

The policeman suspected that the rider had followed him all the way. He has filed a complaint of theft at the Ashok Nagar police. A manhunt has been launched for the motorist-turned-thief.