Fingerprints help Bengaluru cops crack burglary case

The fingerprints lifted from the house of a businessman in Jayanagar helped police trace the burglar who broke in and stole 500 grams of gold.
Police seized 627 grams of gold jewellery from the accused John Melwin alias Kariya, a resident of Fraser Town (Pulakeshinagar) hailing from Tamil Nadu. With this, they have solved three burglary cases.
Melwin singled out the house of businessman Surendra B S, which he found locked on August 6. He broke into the house between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm and stole the valuables. Police who caught Melwin on August 12, slapped a case of burglary on him and recovered the valuables.
