Fingerprints help Bengaluru cops crack burglary case

Fingerprints help Bengaluru cops crack burglary case

Police seized 627 grams of gold jewellery from the accused John Melwin alias Kariya, a resident of Fraser Town (Pulakeshinagar) hailing from Tamil Nadu

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 19 2022, 23:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 03:03 ist

The fingerprints lifted from the house of a businessman in Jayanagar helped police trace the burglar who broke in and stole 500 grams of gold.

Police seized 627 grams of gold jewellery from the accused John Melwin alias Kariya, a resident of Fraser Town (Pulakeshinagar) hailing from Tamil Nadu. With this, they have solved three burglary cases.

Melwin singled out the house of businessman Surendra B S, which he found locked on August 6. He broke into the house between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm and stole the valuables. Police who caught Melwin on August 12, slapped a case of burglary on him and recovered the valuables.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
bengaluru crime
Karnataka

What's Brewing

The world failed Afghans

The world failed Afghans

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Barefoot walker’s diary: Walked without shoes in B'luru

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland invites wrath

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Court orders Ola to pay Rs 95K to man for overcharging

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Rich nations gobble up fuel, poor ones stuck in unrest

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Scientists find weak spot across major Covid variants

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

Here's why Earth just had its shortest day on record

 