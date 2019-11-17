FIR against banker for asking ex-fiancée for group sex

A bank employee is accused of threatening to leak his ex-fiancée's intimate videos if she refuses to have group sex with his friends on his birthday.

The Konanakunte police have summoned Jharkhand native Ankur Kumar for questioning after the 28-year-old woman filed a sexual harassment complaint against him. Kumar is a resident of Roopena Agrahara, off Hosur Road, in southern Bengaluru. The woman is a software engineer.

Quoting the woman's complaint, a senior police officer said she had met Kumar through a matrimonial website in November 2018. He proposed to her and later forced her into having a physical relationship with him, she told the police.

When Kumar's parents learnt about their relationship, they opposed the alliance citing cultural and caste differences. This prompted the woman to lodge a complaint of sexual harassment and cheating against Kumar at the Bommanahalli police station in March. Police subsequently arrested him and a magistrate remanded him in judicial custody.

Kumar secured bail last month and started calling her up from unknown numbers. He even visited her house and office where he allegedly abused her, according to the complaint.

The woman told the police that she ignored him until about a week ago when he called her up again and demanded that she have group sex with his friends on November 22, his birthday. She said he threatened to upload videos of their intimate moments to social media if she refused to accept the demand. The woman filed another police complaint on November 15.

The police officer said they would decide the next course of action after taking Kumar's statement. Kumar has agreed to come to the police station on Monday, the officer added.