FIR against MLA Sowmya Reddy for assaulting woman guard

Upparpet police have registered an FIR against Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy for allegedly assaulting a woman home guard during the Congress’ Raj Bhavan Chalo rally.

A senior officer said the FIR has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the home guard. The FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

In her complaint, the home guard, who was part of the security duty during Wednesday’s rally, stated that Sowmya abused and assaulted her. “We will take necessary action at the earliest,” the officer said.

Sowmya and other Congress leaders and party workers were on the way to the Raj Bhavan from Freedom Park when a group of police personnel stopped them. Regional news channels captured the scene of the MLA slapping away the home guard’s hand.

The video beamed on news channels also showed an agitated Sowmya shouting at the police and getting into an argument with them. Sowmya was detained as a preventive arrest and released.

After her release, Sowmya met Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant with an application stating how the police should handle women politicians during public events. In her defence, Sowmya said police abused her and pulled her saree and hair. Netizens and BJP leaders condemned her action.