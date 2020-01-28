FIR against private firm staff in Amex credit card fraud

Thirty-six employees of a private company allegedly cheated the American Express Banking Corporation of Rs 1.26 crore by defaulting on card payments.

Following a complaint by Abraham David, a representative of American Express Banking Corporation, the Electronics City police have registered an FIR, naming the 36 employees and two others.

Amex had tied up with the firm in 2013 for distributing corporate cards to its staff. The firm merged with another company four years later, but the tie-up continued.

Following requests from two representatives of the firm, Amex issued 26 corporate cards and 10 consumer credit cards to the employees at its offices.

All the 36 cardholders withdrew Rs 1.26 in cash, but they defaulted on repayment.

When Amex representatives visited the cardholders’ addresses, they learnt that they all had given the same address. An internal inquiry found that only three photographs were submitted in 10 card applications under different names.

David stated in the complaint that the firm had approved the cards for its employees, but was refusing to share their details.