FIR against woman for firing at dogs with airgun

A woman was accused of firing at stray dogs with an airgun and abusing a person feeding them near Kodigehalli in North Bengaluru.

The woman, who lives in an apartment in Shanthivana Layout, allegedly shot the dogs following an argument with another woman who was trying to feed them. The incident occurred around 1 pm on March 24.

Police said Fasana Alisha, a resident of Sahakara Nagar, was feeding the dogs when the woman picked an argument, asking her not to entertain the canines. She said the dogs often attacked local residents and that children were scared to step out. Fasana suggested that she file a complaint with the BBMP.

But the woman refused to budge, grabbed the airgun and fired at the dogs. The quarrel drew other residents in no time. Fasana tried to take a video on her phone but the residents allegedly threatened and assaulted her, according to a complaint she filed with the police.

A senior police officer said the apartment residents were worried about rising attacks by stray dogs and alleged that Fasana often fed them at midnight. In one instance, over 50 dogs descended on the locality and tried to attack lone walkers, they told the police.

Police later called both the sides and warned the residents against harming Fasana. “We told them that if they have an issue with the dogs, they should file a complaint with the BBMP,” the officer said.