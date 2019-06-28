FIR over abusive FB post

A cybercrime police complaint has been registered online against unknown people for posting communally sensitive and hate-inciting content on a Facebook page.

The Facebook page, profiled as the Voice of Karnataka Muslims, showed pictures of Lord Ram holding liquor bottles and smoking cigarette.

There are also posts abusing Lord Ram and ridiculing him. A netizen and a city resident, Anshul Saxena, took screenshots of the entire page hurting the Hindu religious sentiments and filed a complaint online.

The Bengaluru City Police facebook page that received his complaint has forwarded it to the concerned officials for action.