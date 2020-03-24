FIR registered against Bengaluru woman in home quarantine for stepping out

In a first, the city police have registered an FIR against a 23-year-old woman who was in home quarantine but visited a supermarket despite having clear instructions to stay at home.

The Vijayanagar police said that the woman, a resident of Vijayanagar, had gone to Dubai in December and returned to the city on March 22. "The city police had visited her house and stamped her for home quarantine and instructed her to stay at home but she visited Reliance Fresh on Monday. We received information about it and the footage.

Following this, we registered an FIR against her under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). We traced her and warned her to stay at home. We are also consulting senior officers and health officers on whether we have to send her to the government quarantine centre or not," the police said.

The city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao strictly warned the people who are home quarantined to stay at home in public interest. If they were found in public places they will be picked up, arrested and sent to government quarantine,'' he said.