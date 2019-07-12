Five arrested for housebreaking, valuables seized

The Vijayanagar sub-division police arrested five accused in separate incidents and seized Rs 42 lakh worth gold jewels and other valuables. The accused were involved in the burglaries throughout the city.

The Vijayanagar police arrested Prakash (30) who was breaking the door locks and indulging in burglary and sized Rs 20 lakh worth 833 grams gold jewellery and bike from him. He used to pledge the stolen goods and led a lavish lifestyle.

The Basaweshwara Nagar police arrested Mahesh (27) and Dayanand (24) and seized Rs 15 lakh worth gold jewellery. With this arrest, the police have solved four housebreaking and theft cases registered in Vijayanagar, Byadarahalli, Basaveshwar Nagar.

The Kamakshipalya police arrested Nagesh (33) and Hemaraju (34) involved in housebreaking and theft case and seized Rs 2.50 lakh worth gold jewellery from them.