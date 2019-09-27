Five booked for labourer's death

Five people, including the owner of an under-construction building and engineers of a private construction firm, have been booked for criminal negligence after a 20-year-old labourer was killed by a falling iron rod in Venkatala, Yelahanka, on September 25.

The deceased, Mohammad Faiyaz Hussain, a native of Bokaro in Jharkhand, had been brought to the city for work by a contractor, identified as Mohammad Habib Shah, only five days ago, police said.

According to police, Hussain and his brother Peer Mohammad Shah started their shift around 8 am on the ground floor. At 12 noon, an iron rod from the top floor came down crashing on Hussain's head. Both were wearing helmets when the incident happened.

Hussain sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Yelahanka police registered a case of criminal negligence and booked the building owner Kunal Gowda, managing director of Sri Balaji construction Sanjay Kumar and two engineers Ansu and Mubarak along with the contractor Mohammad Habib Shah.

Police fixed the culpability on the accused five as no net had been set up to catch falling things.