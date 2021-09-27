Five engineering students held for vandalising 14 cars

Five engineering students arrested for vandalising 14 cars in Bengaluru

They hail from Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, police said

DHNS
Sep 27 2021, 00:53 ist
  • Sep 27 2021, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2021, 01:51 ist
Five engineering students have been arrested for vandalising cars parked outside homes in western Bengaluru two days ago. 

The final-year computer science students at a well-known college allegedly went on the vandalism spree while returning from a birthday party held at an apartment in Kengeri. 

They carried a cricket bat and bought cold drinks at a petrol bunk on the way. They damaged eight cars in Kengeri and six cars in RR Nagar, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). 

Police gave their names as Y R Mayank, Rohit Saini, Adnan Fahad, Sakkam Bharadwaj and Jayes. They hail from Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, police said, adding that the bat and two motorcycles had been recovered from their possession. 

Pieces of broken glass from the cars were found stuck on the bat, another police officer said. The motive remains unclear. 

Three of the students live in an apartment and others in the college hostel. 

Police swung into action after one of the residents whose cars was vandalised filed a complaint. The act was also caught on camera. 

