Five members of a family die by suicide in Bengaluru

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 17 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 20:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five persons of a family have allegedly killed themselves in their house in Tigalarapalya of Magadi Road in West Bengaluru on Friday. The incident came to light at around 7 pm. 

According to the preliminary investigation, the police have found that the family belongs to the editor of a regional (local) newspaper. 

The reason for their extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Senior officials including Sanjeev M Patil have rushed to the spot to collect details about the incident. 

The case of unnatural death will be taken by the jurisdiction, Byadarahalli police and further investigation is on.

Bengaluru
Suicide

