Five members of a family die by suicide in Bengaluru

Five persons of a family have allegedly killed themselves in their house in Tigalarapalya of Magadi Road in West Bengaluru on Friday. The incident came to light at around 7 pm.

According to the preliminary investigation, the police have found that the family belongs to the editor of a regional (local) newspaper.

The reason for their extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Senior officials including Sanjeev M Patil have rushed to the spot to collect details about the incident.

The case of unnatural death will be taken by the jurisdiction, Byadarahalli police and further investigation is on.

