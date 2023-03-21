Food delivery boy dies in road accident in Bengaluru

A food delivery boy died after his two-wheeler crashed into a the canter parked on the roadside in South Bengaluru’s Thyagaraja Nagar, police said.

Gautham (26) was riding home to Thyagaraja Nagar with his friend Karthik on Sunday night when his two-wheeler crashed into the canter parked on the side of 14th Main Road. Gautham and Karthik were taken to hospital by local residents.

Gautham passed away in the hospital and Karthik is undergoing treatment for his injuries. The Banashankari traffic police said that a case had been registered against the driver who parked the canter on the side of the road in a haphazard manner.