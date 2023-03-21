Food delivery boy dies in road accident in Bengaluru

Food delivery boy dies in road accident in Bengaluru

Gautham (26) was riding home to Thyagaraja Nagar with his friend Karthik on Sunday night when his two-wheeler crashed into the canter parked on the side of 14th Main Road

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 21 2023, 02:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 03:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A food delivery boy died after his two-wheeler crashed into a the canter parked on the roadside in South Bengaluru’s Thyagaraja Nagar, police said.

Gautham (26) was riding home to Thyagaraja Nagar with his friend Karthik on Sunday night when his two-wheeler crashed into the canter parked on the side of 14th Main Road. Gautham and Karthik were taken to hospital by local residents.

Gautham passed away in the hospital and Karthik is undergoing treatment for his injuries. The Banashankari traffic police said that a case had been registered against the driver who parked the canter on the side of the road in a haphazard manner.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch to marry for 5th time at 92

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

TV screens at Patna railway station show porn video

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

BJP minister drops plan to make film on 'Tipu killers'

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

World on 'thin ice' as UN report gives stark warning

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

 