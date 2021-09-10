Food delivery boy mugged by rented scooter riders in Jayanagar

A food delivery boy working for an online aggregator was mugged by a gang of four in Jayanagar, South Bengaluru, in the early hours of Wednesday. The valuables he lost include debit and credit cards, Rs 500 in cash and some personal documents.

Dhananjaya Srinivasa, 23, a native of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, was returning home to Jayanagar when four men riding two rented scooters hit his motorbike near RV College around 1.15 am.

They soon picked a fight with him for causing the "accident" and pulled knives on him. The sight of the weapons frightened Srinivasa, and he started to run. But the muggers caught him down. They gashed his left hand with a knife and frisked him, eventually taking Rs 500, driving licence, debit, credit, PAN and Aadhaar cards before escaping.

Dhananjaya called the police control room from the spot. A patrol car soon reached the place and took him to hospital for treatment.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and scooters rented that night to zero in on the muggers. A case of robbery has been registered at the Siddapura police station.