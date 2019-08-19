Footpath driver was drunk to the gills, say police

A drunk motorist who drove on a footpath in southern Bengaluru on Sunday had 412 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood at the wheel, police said. The permissible limit is 30 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood.

At least seven pedestrians were wounded in the incident that occurred during the lunch hour outside Reddy’s Restaurant at 14th Cross in HSR Layout 7th Sector around 3 pm. The incident was caught on camera, and the footage went viral.

#WATCH Bengaluru: A drunk person drove his car over pedestrians on a footpath at HSR Layout locality. The driver was taken into police custody & injured were admitted to hospital. Case registered. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/mmS8e69MPw — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Rajendra, 40, the suspect, told the police that he was returning home from the birthday party of a friend’s son when he lost control of his white Mahindra Xylo and it hurtled towards the footpath. Rajendra works for a travel agency and the car has a yellow board.

The HSR Layout traffic police have booked Rajendra for drink-driving, rash driving or riding on a public way, causing hurt by acts endangering life or personal safety of others and attempting to escape from the accident spot under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Gunapal, one of the seven people injured in the accident, has fractured his leg. Others were discharged from hospital after being given first aid, the investigating officer told DH. The car has been seized.