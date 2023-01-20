Former BBMP corporator arrested for assault

Former BBMP corporator arrested for assaulting circle inspector

The accused will be produced in court on Friday

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2023, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 12:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A former corporator of BBMP has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a circle inspector of the Kaggalipura police station of the Ramanagara district police on Thursday evening.

The accused, V Balakrishna Balanna, a former corporator of Yelachenahalli ward, had to the station to talk to police regarding a property dispute issue. It is alleged that Balakrishna got into an argument with police. He shouted at the circle inspector Vijay Kumar and caught him by his uniform collar before assaulting him. 

Also Read | Man beaten to death at rehab centre in Bengaluru

Soon, Kumar and other staff caught Balakrishna and arrested him. According to police, a case under IPC Sections 353—assault or criminal force on a public servant to deter him from discharging his duty—and 323—voluntarily causing hurt—has been registered based on the complaint filed by Kumar. 

Balakrishna will be produced in court today. He was subjected for medical test and is being interrogated. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BBMP
Bengaluru
Crime
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

 