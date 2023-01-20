Former BBMP corporator arrested for assaulting circle inspector

A former corporator of BBMP has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a circle inspector of the Kaggalipura police station of the Ramanagara district police on Thursday evening.

The accused, V Balakrishna Balanna, a former corporator of Yelachenahalli ward, had to the station to talk to police regarding a property dispute issue. It is alleged that Balakrishna got into an argument with police. He shouted at the circle inspector Vijay Kumar and caught him by his uniform collar before assaulting him.

Also Read | Man beaten to death at rehab centre in Bengaluru

Soon, Kumar and other staff caught Balakrishna and arrested him. According to police, a case under IPC Sections 353—assault or criminal force on a public servant to deter him from discharging his duty—and 323—voluntarily causing hurt—has been registered based on the complaint filed by Kumar.

Balakrishna will be produced in court today. He was subjected for medical test and is being interrogated.