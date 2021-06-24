Former BBMP corporator killed in broad daylight in Bengaluru

Ex-BBMP corporator killed in broad daylight in B'luru

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 24 2021, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 13:15 ist
According to the preliminary investigation, police said that two to three persons visited the office of Rekha, adjacent to her house, when she was with her party workers and followers. They called her to come out of the office around 10 am and attacked her with lethal weapons on her neck and head. Credit: DH Photo/ Janardhan BK

A 45-year-old former corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was killed by miscreants near her house in Anjanappa Garden in Cottonpet on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rekha R of BJP who was the former corporator of ward number 138 - Chelavadipalya. Rekha's husband S Kadiresh was also killed in broad daylight in 2018 in the same area.


Rekha R and her late husband S Kadiresh. Credit: Special arrangement

According to the preliminary investigation, police said that two to three persons visited the office of Rekha, adjacent to her house, when she was with her party workers and followers. They called her to come out of the office around 10 am and attacked her with lethal weapons on her neck and head.

Rekha collapsed with severe injuries while the assailants managed to escape. The local people rushed her to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her to have been brought dead. Police have got the names of the two persons who allegedly attacked Rekha. Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), and other officials have rushed to the spot and have formed a special team to nab the miscreants.

The family members have given the names of the suspects to the police officers. The assailants are said to be from the same area and known to Rekha. The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

 

 

Bengaluru
Crime
Karnataka
BBMP
Muder

