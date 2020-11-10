Former Cong minister’s son held for ‘sheltering’ drug dealers

Continuing its probe into the drug racket, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday arrested Darshan Lamani, the son of former minister and Congress leader Rudrappa Lamani, on the charge of sheltering two people absconding in the case. The arrest comes days after Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was held in the case over suspicious money transactions.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that following a drug peddling case registered on November 4, police were searching for two absconding suspects — Hemanth and Suneesh. They were traced and arrested in Goa.

Darshan Lamani was in the company of the duo in Goa. He has been arrested on suspicion of helping and harbouring the two accused.

The police custody has been obtained for all the three suspects and their role in procuring drug from the Darknet is being investigated, he said. KG Nagar police have taken up the case and are interrogating them, he added.

Another senior officer revealed that a preliminary investigation had shown Darshan, Hemanth and Suneesh had supplied drugs to parties in Bengaluru and in Goa. “We are investigating more on their procurements,” he added.

The CCB said it had caught Sujay, a drug peddler, red-handed receiving a consignment of 500 grams of hydro ganja from abroad. He had paid for the drug in Bitcoin. Following his inputs, officials traced Hemanth and Suneesh.