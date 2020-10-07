Former don Muthappa Rai's son detained in drugs case

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Tuesday detained Ricky Rai, the son of the late underworld don Muthappa Rai, for questioning in the Sandalwood drugs case.

CCB officials, while tracking the movement of Aditya Alva, the son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva, found that Ricky had been in touch with him and had attended parties hosted by him.

They suspect that Ricky has also been in contact with the other suspects who are on the run. Aditya is absconding since police raided his resort and the houses of the two actors in the case.

Acting on information they obtained, police raided Ricky’s apartment in Sadashivanagar and questioned him. He was later taken to his father’s house in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru. After seizing a couple of items from the house, officials took away Ricky for questioning.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said a search warrant had been obtained and the house of Ricky was searched in connection with the FIR registered at the Cottonpet police station. The CCB suspects Ricky was shielding some of the absconding suspects.