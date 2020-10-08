Former don Muthappa Rai's son questioned again in drugs case

The CCB questioned Ricky Rai, the son of the late underworld don Muthappa Rai, on Wednesday, a day after raiding his house as part of a probe into the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

Sleuths questioned Rai about Aditya Alva, the son of former minister, the late Jeevaraj Alva, who has allegedly absconded following the arrest of Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani in the drugs case. The CCB had also raided Aditya’s house-cum-resort in Hebbal.

Investigators believe Ricky was in touch with Aditya and had sheltered other suspects in the case, besides having attended many VIP parties where drugs were consumed. They have seized his mobile phone and sent it for technical analysis.

On Tuesday, the CCB, armed with a search warrant, raided Ricky’s apartment in Sadashivanagar. Sleuths particularly searched a car parked in the garage and later took Ricky to his father’s residence in Bidadi and questioned the staff there.