Former manager of gold finance firm held for stealing jewellery in Bengaluru

He allegedly stole 42 grams of gold jewellery and stopped reporting for work, police said

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2023, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 03:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nandini Layout Police recently arrested a 25-year-old man on the charges of stealing 42 grams of gold from the gold finance firm he was working in, and recovered the jewellery.

Siddesh S R is a resident of Nandini Layout and a native of Madhugiri taluk in Tumakuru district. He was working as a manager with Manappuram Finance at its Nandini Layout branch till October 15, 2022.

Police said Siddesh worked there for two and a half years. He allegedly stole 42 grams of gold jewellery and stopped reporting for work.

The management found out about the theft during an audit in the same month. B Rama Naidu from the firm filed a complaint with the police. 

Siddesh had switched off his mobile phone and was on the run. Police traced him to Doddaballapura and arrested him.

Nandini Layout
Crime
Bengaluru
Karnataka

