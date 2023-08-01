Former Nokia engineer arrested for plotting burglaries in Bengaluru

A former Nokia engineer who was in jail for the past two years has been arrested for plotting two house burglaries.

Police confiscated 512 grams of gold worth Rs 29 lakh after arresting Mamani alias Deena, 38, from Tamil Nadu.

He was arrested by HSR layout police in 2021 for his involvement in burglaries reported across the city and has been in jail since. Police said he roamed the streets in the mornings to mark potential targets and returned at night to break into them.

Also Read | Police crack unsolved theft case using brain mapping in Bengaluru

Police said Mamani, an electronic engineering graduate, worked for Nokia but was sacked in 2019. After losing his job, he started committing burglaries, dacoities and robberies, according to police. He even joined accomplices in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to commit burglaries there.

In another incident, Govindaraj Nagar police arrested two men allegedly involved in chain snatchings and confiscated gold worth Rs 5.5 lakh and a Honda Activa from them.

The duo was involved in chain snatchings reported from Chamarajpet, Subramanyapura, and VV Puram, police said.