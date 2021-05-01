Four arrested for giving Covid negative reports without collecting samples

4 held for giving Covid negative reports sans samples

  • May 01 2021, 01:37 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 02:34 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested four people who gave negative RT-PCR test reports without collecting samples.

Police recovered five negative reports and two mobile phones from the arrested Nagaraj (39) of Hosahalli, Mukhesh Singh (25) of Chodadevanahalli, Bhagya and Anil Kumar.

Police said Singh, a Rajasthan native, joined hands with Nagaraj to create the false reports. They recruited lab technicians Anil Kumar and Bhagya for the purpose.

"The accused did not get any sample from the Dommasandra primary health centre, but gave negative reports. After receiving information, we conducted an undercover operation and arrested the accused from Sarjapur main road," an investigating officer said.

The accused only collected the Aadhaar number of those who gave samples and did not collect throat or nasal swabs. “They charged Rs 700 per negative report. A case has been registered in Varthur," the officer said.

Bengaluru
COVID-19
Coronavirus

