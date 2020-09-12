Four arrested; Marijuana, opium confiscated

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 12 2020, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 03:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Four drug peddlers have been arrested in two separate cases. 

In Bagalagunte, police arrested T Dasarahalli residents Vinay (24) and Akhil S (22) near Mallasandra Gutte, Shettihalli, on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, police went to the spot and detained the duo, and seized 2.1 kg ganja from them. The duo confessed to purchasing drugs from a peddler at Ullal Upanagar and said they were trying to sell it at a higher price. 

Upparpet police said they arrested Khadir Ahmed (24), of Valmiki Nagar, and Gopi alias Narayana, of KP Agrahara, near Tulasi Park when they were allegedly trying to sell Afeem (opium).

Police said they seized 600 grams of Afeem worth Rs 2.5 lakh. 

